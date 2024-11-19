20,607 Shares in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Energy during the first quarter worth $136,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEC opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%.

DEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diversified Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Diversified Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Featured Stories

