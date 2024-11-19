OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Copart by 18.6% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 367,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Copart by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 412,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,598,000 after buying an additional 103,700 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 39,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 131,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock opened at $56.63 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.