CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.60 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 140.3% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. This represents a 80.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This trade represents a 79.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

