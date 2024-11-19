Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,044 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of American Public Education worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Public Education by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in American Public Education by 329.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 326,091 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 106,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 106,535 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APEI opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.65. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.38 million, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, Director Michael David Braner purchased 17,872 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $299,713.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,922,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,242,169.70. This trade represents a 0.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 58,804 shares of company stock worth $915,928 in the last ninety days. 11.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on American Public Education from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on American Public Education from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

