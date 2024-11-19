Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 7,548 Shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 845.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 153.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

NYSE:WS opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.46.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.40 million. Worthington Steel had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Worthington Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

