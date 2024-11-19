DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

NYSE DTE opened at $120.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.43. DTE Energy has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

