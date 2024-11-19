Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6,611.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in EPAM Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,195,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 71,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,187,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,419,000 after buying an additional 51,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $233.42 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,132. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM Systems

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.