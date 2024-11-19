Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CCEP opened at $76.03 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $59.31 and a 52 week high of $82.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

