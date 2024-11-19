Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 479.1% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 198.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Hasbro by 194.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.8 %

HAS stock opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.32. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -60.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

