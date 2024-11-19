Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Position Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 584.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 36.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at $759,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 312.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,880,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,190,000 after buying an additional 63,653 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com stock opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.11.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,125. The trade was a 16.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,391. This represents a 18.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

