Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Position Reduced by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,585,000 after buying an additional 723,197 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,942,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,833,000 after buying an additional 3,758,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,856,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,513,000 after buying an additional 395,243 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,782,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,820,000 after buying an additional 158,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,784,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,843,000 after buying an additional 301,747 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -78.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. This represents a 12.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

