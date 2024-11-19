GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in GATX were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in GATX by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in GATX by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 347,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,989,000 after acquiring an additional 20,985 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 831,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,074,000 after acquiring an additional 120,149 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in GATX during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GATX. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at GATX

In other news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State bought 8,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,711.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,312,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,688,093.10. This represents a 0.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GATX Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GATX opened at $152.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $106.92 and a 52 week high of $156.03.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $405.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.65 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.98%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

