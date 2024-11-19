Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 969 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,263 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $88,399,000 after buying an additional 349,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $275,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.76.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $220.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $198.00 and a 1-year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

