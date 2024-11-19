Huntington National Bank Sells 2,483 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,569,773 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,972,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,435 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 747.1% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,837 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 188,665 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,203,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $35,912,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,912,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,192,261.40. This trade represents a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rakesh Gangwal purchased 643,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,300,764.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,606,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,117,203.78. The trade was a 21.73 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of -461.86, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Southwest Airlines had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Southwest Airlines to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

