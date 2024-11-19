Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 40.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $221.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.12 and a 12-month high of $221.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.48. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Assurant

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $627,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,240.44. The trade was a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.