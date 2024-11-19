KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 26.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 35,380 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 846.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 84,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 75,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE GPK opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 25,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $750,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,943.74. This represents a 24.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

