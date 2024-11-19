Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $495,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 2,381.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 112.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.02. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $53.78 and a 52 week high of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.24). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 45.37%. The business had revenue of $99.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. Research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

TRNO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.22.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

