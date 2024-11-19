Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5,215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4,335.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $31.66.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.