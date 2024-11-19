The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Short Interest Up 9.2% in October

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the October 15th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days. Approximately 16.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $36.41.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.56 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin F. Roper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,817,428.20. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 27,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $979,423.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 883,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,849,593.16. This represents a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,425 shares of company stock worth $1,494,523 over the last three months. 34.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Vita Coco by 271.4% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 1,155.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Vita Coco by 16,538.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

