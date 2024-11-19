Llc Tpg Gp A Sells 12,725 Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) insider Llc Tpg Gp A sold 12,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.99, for a total value of C$216,235.93.

Llc Tpg Gp A also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Llc Tpg Gp A sold 4,271 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$70,475.77.

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$16.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.40. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.57 and a 52 week high of C$17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

SES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$14.75 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.58.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

