Short Interest in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Increases By 8.6%

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,590,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 15,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 37,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

