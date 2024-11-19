3D Systems’ (DDD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports.

DDD has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $4.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

3D Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DDD opened at $2.97 on Friday. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 78.14%. The firm had revenue of $113.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter worth $25,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

