Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 108,267 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,267 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $22,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. UBS Group lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.59. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

