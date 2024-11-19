Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,898 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $20,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AstraZeneca by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,271,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002,450 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,365,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,497 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,417,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,565,000 after purchasing an additional 488,644 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,458,000 after acquiring an additional 186,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,990,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,588,000 after acquiring an additional 134,784 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $63.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.15.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

