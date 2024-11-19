Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,091 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of HealthEquity worth $21,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at about $638,000. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 92.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in HealthEquity by 27.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 457.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.
HealthEquity Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HQY opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.25. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $103.12.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. This represents a 13.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $99,847.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,642.40. This trade represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,536 shares of company stock worth $884,517 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.23.
HealthEquity Company Profile
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
