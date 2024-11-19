Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,091 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of HealthEquity worth $21,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at about $638,000. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 92.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in HealthEquity by 27.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 457.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.25. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $103.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $299.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. This represents a 13.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $99,847.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,642.40. This trade represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,536 shares of company stock worth $884,517 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HQY. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.23.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

