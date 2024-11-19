Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,711,000 after buying an additional 1,074,175 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,392.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,125,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $650,043,000 after buying an additional 5,715,155 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,789,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,062,000 after buying an additional 178,999 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,830,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,788,000 after buying an additional 150,488 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9,205.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,801,240,000 after buying an additional 1,679,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day moving average is $85.77. The stock has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $117.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

