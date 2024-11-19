Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 852 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 418.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $166.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.06. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $176.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.71.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,640. The trade was a 10.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. This trade represents a 0.35 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.82.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

