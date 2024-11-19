Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 281.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,195 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $18,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6,703.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after buying an additional 157,523 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.1% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 127,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 25.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 56,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 553.9% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $110.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.05 and a 200 day moving average of $115.56. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $134.62.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.09.

View Our Latest Report on SJM

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.