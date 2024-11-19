Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Trims Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Douglas Emmett worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 10.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 32,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE DEI opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 4.09. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $250.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -760.00%.

About Douglas Emmett

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.