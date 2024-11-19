The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.23.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Trading Up 3.5 %

HQY stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $103.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.52.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $299.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. Research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. This represents a 13.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $99,847.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,642.40. The trade was a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,536 shares of company stock valued at $884,517 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 7.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 3.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.