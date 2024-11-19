Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 587 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,465.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 236,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,532,000 after acquiring an additional 221,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,862,000 after purchasing an additional 45,779 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 34,854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,410,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,705,000 after purchasing an additional 28,111 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $104.76 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.88 and a 1-year high of $138.35. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.76). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 52.51%. The business had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 135.23%.

IIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

