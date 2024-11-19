George Weston (TSE:WN) Given New C$263.00 Price Target at TD Securities

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$242.00 to C$263.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on George Weston from C$230.00 to C$253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins upped their price target on George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank upgraded George Weston to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$239.00.

Get George Weston alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on George Weston

George Weston Price Performance

Insider Transactions at George Weston

WN opened at C$222.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$224.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$209.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston has a 12-month low of C$155.00 and a 12-month high of C$236.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.67 per share, with a total value of C$43,340.00. Also, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 36,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.64, for a total transaction of C$8,355,124.15. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,600 shares of company stock worth $142,829 and sold 54,115 shares worth $12,177,793. Company insiders own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

About George Weston

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.