Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) CEO David Destefano Sells 159,107 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) CEO David Destefano sold 159,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $7,893,298.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,906.90. This represents a 32.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Destefano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, David Destefano sold 22,275 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $1,103,726.25.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,121,000 after acquiring an additional 37,592 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vertex by 5.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 582,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,424,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 231,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 36.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,447,000 after purchasing an additional 363,595 shares during the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

