Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells $2,947,346.76 in Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Reid Hoffman sold 537,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $2,947,346.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,633.56. This represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Reid Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Reid Hoffman sold 447,046 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $2,253,111.84.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Reid Hoffman sold 1,181,400 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $6,615,840.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Reid Hoffman sold 856,797 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $4,703,815.53.

On Friday, November 8th, Reid Hoffman sold 829,713 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $4,596,610.02.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Reid Hoffman sold 3,500,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $19,530,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Reid Hoffman sold 1,393,874 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $7,596,613.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,784,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,092,000 after buying an additional 1,267,962 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 67.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 202,413 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

AUR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

