TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Director Victor George Dodig Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) Director Victor George Dodig acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.38 per share, with a total value of C$2,138,000.00.

TELUS Stock Up 1.1 %

T opened at C$21.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of C$20.04 and a twelve month high of C$25.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 294.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.