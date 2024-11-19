Laura Alber Sells 40,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $5,219,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,309,848.44. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $133.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.76. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.24 and a fifty-two week high of $174.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.52.
Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 32.0% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 6.7% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 94.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,682 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 171.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.47.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
