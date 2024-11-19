Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg Sells 6,051 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $1,515,291.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,657 shares in the company, valued at $13,937,625.94. This trade represents a 9.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.5 %

CLH opened at $243.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.42 and a 12 month high of $267.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.19 and a 200 day moving average of $234.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Swedbank AB grew its position in Clean Harbors by 83.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 17.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 123,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $729,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

