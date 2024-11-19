Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) Director Yanick Blanchard Sells 100,000 Shares

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) Director Yanick Blanchard sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.93, for a total value of C$1,593,100.00.

DR opened at C$15.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.32. Medical Facilities Co. has a twelve month low of C$8.31 and a twelve month high of C$16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$383.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leede Jones Gable raised their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leede Financial lowered Medical Facilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Medical Facilities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

