Insider Selling: Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Director Sells 63,608 Shares of Stock

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) Director Michael Burkland sold 63,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,971,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Onestream Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OS opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. Onestream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20.

Get Onestream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onestream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onestream during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onestream in the third quarter worth $92,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000.

About Onestream

(Get Free Report)

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.