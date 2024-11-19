REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) Insider Owen Wilson Sells 13,000 Shares

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Free Report) insider Owen Wilson sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$236.67 ($153.68), for a total transaction of A$3,076,723.00 ($1,997,872.08).
Owen Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 15th, Owen Wilson sold 2,000 shares of REA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$247.82 ($160.92), for a total transaction of A$495,634.00 ($321,840.26).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.53.
REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.
