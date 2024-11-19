Insider Selling: Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Insider Sells 58,300 Shares of Stock

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 58,300 shares of Geodrill stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.75, for a total transaction of C$160,383.30.

Sustainable Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 173,200 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total transaction of C$502,591.76.

Geodrill Stock Performance

GEO opened at C$2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of C$129.69 million, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.44. Geodrill Limited has a 52-week low of C$1.52 and a 52-week high of C$2.95.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

