Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,965 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 296.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in Premier Financial by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Premier Financial had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $112.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,114 shares in the company, valued at $953,231.14. The trade was a 4.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

