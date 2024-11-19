Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,895 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 51.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 1,944.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 10.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,854 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the third quarter worth about $228,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of REX opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.94. REX American Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $60.78.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

