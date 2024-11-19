Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,973 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COGT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,986,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,335,000 after buying an additional 8,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,120,000 after buying an additional 2,645,234 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 27.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,050 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,962,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 144.0% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,744,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,918 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $993.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

