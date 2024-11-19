Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 16,460 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,460 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,910.69. The trade was a 10.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VNDA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $290.38 million, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.77. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

