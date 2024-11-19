Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $248,000 Investment in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trustmark by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,050,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,683,000 after purchasing an additional 64,334 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 3.1% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,442,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,398,000 after acquiring an additional 102,268 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 25.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 986,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,629,000 after purchasing an additional 199,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 6.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 37,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gerard R. Host sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $270,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,735. This represents a 29.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcelo L. Eduardo sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $28,353.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,217.26. This represents a 9.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,206 shares of company stock worth $1,347,991. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRMK shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trustmark from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Trustmark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on Trustmark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trustmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

