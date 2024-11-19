Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRNT. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 160.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $138,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VRNT. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 7,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $185,086.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 139,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,638.35. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 6,330 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $163,630.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,983.90. This represents a 6.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,811 shares of company stock valued at $874,014. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

