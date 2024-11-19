Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $228,000 Holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,492 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Primis Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,107,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after buying an additional 23,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 22.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 32,896 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Primis Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.75. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter. Primis Financial had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 4.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on Primis Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Primis Financial Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

