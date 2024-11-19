Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $231,000 Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth $6,776,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,506 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,067 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $235.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.15. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.42 and a 12 month high of $263.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTS. Barclays initiated coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

