Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries stock opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.14.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

In other ABM Industries news, CFO Earl Ray Ellis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $2,158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,229.60. The trade was a 46.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

